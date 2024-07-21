StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $26.75.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is -8.55%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

