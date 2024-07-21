StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of CVR opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $26.75.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.