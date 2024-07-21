StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
CJJD stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.26.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
