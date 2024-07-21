Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

