SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

