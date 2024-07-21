TD Cowen Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $161.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $181.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.25.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

