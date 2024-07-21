TD SYNNEX Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TD SYNNEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s FY2024 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,513 shares of company stock worth $3,869,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193,198 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

