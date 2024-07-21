Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDY. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $392.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

