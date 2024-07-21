Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADDYY

adidas Price Performance

ADDYY opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74. adidas has a 1 year low of $81.88 and a 1 year high of $130.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.