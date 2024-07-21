Terra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.52 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 15% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $360.16 million and $22.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 800,509,685 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.