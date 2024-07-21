Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.93

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and traded as high as $17.53. Terumo shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 37,290 shares.

Terumo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

