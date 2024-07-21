Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $183.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.10 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.