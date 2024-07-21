The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities raised their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

GAP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 6,310,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

