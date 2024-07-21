The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $75.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

