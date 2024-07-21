The Gym Group’s (GYM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 115 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

GYM opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £239.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,684.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

