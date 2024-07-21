The Gym Group’s (GYM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 115 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
