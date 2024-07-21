The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.66

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.66 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 250.70 ($3.25). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.22), with a volume of 1,602,227 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,485.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

