The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

