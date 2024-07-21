TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,159. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

