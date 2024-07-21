TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $28.78 on Friday, reaching $895.37. 2,133,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,329. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,006.23 and a 200 day moving average of $938.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.