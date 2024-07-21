TIAA Trust National Association Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $6.77 on Friday, reaching $199.10. 4,868,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average is $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

