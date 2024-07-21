Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $939,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 146,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.87. 653,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,329. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

