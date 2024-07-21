Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,588 Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 5.48% of NCS Multistage worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

