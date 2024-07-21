Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.69 Million Position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.44% of TScan Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TScan Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCRX remained flat at $6.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TCRX
TScan Therapeutics Profile
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TScan Therapeutics
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.