Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.69 Million Position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.44% of TScan Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX remained flat at $6.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

