Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

