Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.52 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion and $148.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00010668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,311,903 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,292,388.754557 with 2,514,805,282.585397 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.28684652 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 466 active market(s) with $131,695,467.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

