Toncoin (TON) Hits 1-Day Volume of $132.52 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $7.30 or 0.00010845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.91 billion and $132.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,289,170 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,223,475.245039 with 2,514,745,679.059625 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.34828768 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 466 active market(s) with $192,181,080.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

