Towercrest Capital Management Grows Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHB. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Moller Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 49,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,607. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

