Towercrest Capital Management Has $494,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $16,329,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 174,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,805. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

