Towercrest Capital Management Sells 3,514 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,914,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 327,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,656. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

