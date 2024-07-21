Towercrest Capital Management Sells 3,657 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. 459,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,331. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

