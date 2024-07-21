Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $21.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.76.
TRIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of TRIP opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.76.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
