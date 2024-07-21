Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 175 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

SPGI stock opened at $479.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $491.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

