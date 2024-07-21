Twin Tree Management LP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,944 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $275,143,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

MOH stock opened at $288.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.53 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

