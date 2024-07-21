UBS Group Downgrades Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Neutral

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

EIX opened at $74.94 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

