UBS Group Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $67.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.14.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,070,000 after acquiring an additional 452,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

