UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UDR by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

