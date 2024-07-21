UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair restated a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $17.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 629,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 245.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 472,307 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 280,436 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 160,503 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

