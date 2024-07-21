United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,823 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.