USDD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. USDD has a market capitalization of $739.79 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
USDD Token Profile
USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 739,787,166 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.
USDD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
