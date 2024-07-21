Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Valhi stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.13 million, a P/E ratio of 788.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.38.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
