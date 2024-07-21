VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 177.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,388 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.56% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Shares of EMLC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 551,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,697. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

