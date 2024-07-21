VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MOTI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 9,117 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.