Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.46 Billion Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,714,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.02% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $2,462,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.70. 442,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,366. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.59.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

