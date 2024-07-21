Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.60 Billion Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of PTC worth $2,596,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PTC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $4,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $114,043,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,647,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.92. 624,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average is $179.82.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

