Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.49 Billion Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,149,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.96% of CSX worth $6,492,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of CSX by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 7,383,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,859,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

