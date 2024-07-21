Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $5,149,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 11.1 %

CRWD stock traded down $38.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.96. 42,145,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 575.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

