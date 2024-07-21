Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,736,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $3,061,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 1,882,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

