Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 159,681 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,457,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $3,150,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.13. The company had a trading volume of 363,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.91.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.