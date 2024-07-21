Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 458,862 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,234,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 458,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.27% of Travelers Companies worth $4,886,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $17.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.48. 2,819,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

