Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

