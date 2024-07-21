Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $191.59. 263,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $197.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

